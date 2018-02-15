Brett and Brad clip Ravens wings

In the Imperial Premier League no fixtures took place due to the weather.

In the Championship Foxwood kept up their impressive form with a great 5-1 victory over Longley Ravens with Brett Horton and Brad Jones both grabbing a brace each.

Fraser Wainwright grabbed a consolation for Longley Ravens.

Handsworth Anglers lost out in an entertaining game against Athletico Forum with Athletico coming away with a 4-5 victory. In the Championship’s only other game Hollybush came out 2-0 winners against a strong Woodhouse Athletic.

In League One Wincobank Crown Inn grabbed the result of the weekend with an impressive 7-0 victory over Fox and Hounds with goals coming from Adam McCarthy, Declan Stevens, Mike Hugues and a brace from Brent Ford and substitute Wayne Garrity.

The Kop End fc grabbed a narrow 3-2 victory over Robin Hood and in the league’s other game Queens and Angel fc fought out a 0-0 draw in difficult conditions.