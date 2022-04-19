Bramall Lane auction: Wayne Rooney’s boots and Paul Gascoigne’s shirt impress Sheffield auctioneer

His auction house staged an open event at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane stadium and was astonished at the soccer memorabilia people brought along.

A pair of boots which Wayne Rooney wore for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 when he became the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League was one of the star attractions, together with a football shirt worn by Paul Gascoigne while playing for England at Euro 96, and one worn by goalkeeper Peter Shilton, at the 1986 World Cup.

And one man brought along about 10 of his collection of more than 200 football kits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Budd, auctioneer with a Silver Hot Water Jug with an inscription Sheffield Foot Ball Club May 1870 for a running race of 440 Yds Handicap - 2nd Prize Won By a member of the Ellison family.

Mr Budd said: “It was a successful event. It is very interesting to hear about some of the memorabilia some people have and it is very collectable. We had experts at Bramall Lane to give advice to people who can now consider if they want to sell their items of keep hold of them.

“Football memorabilia is very much in vogue at the moment and people love to show it off and talk about it.

“Interest has certainly grown in recent years and there is a great deal of interest in buying as there is in selling.

“Most of the people who came along were locals and we even had a Sheffield Wednesday chap who ventured into ‘enemy’ territory.”

Graham Budd, auctioneer with a signed Champion League shirt worn by Chelsea footballer Michael Essien, during the season 2009/10.

The company will be hosting a sale on May 25 in Sheffield to mark 30 years of the Premier League, and the company is keen to find items connected with all 50 clubs who have played in the league.

He said anyone who was unable to get along to Bramall Lane yesterday can still get in touch with the company ahead of the sale.

Graham Budd, auctioneer with a Silver Hot Water Jug with an inscription Sheffield Foot Ball Club May 1870 for a running race of 440 Yds Handicap - 2nd Prize Won By a member of the Ellison family.