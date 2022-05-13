Boston Town  Saints march on after recording perfect season

100%! The Boston Town Saints under 13s.

The team recently won their final league game of the season to conclude an unbeaten campaign – winning an impressive 22 times from 22 games in the Mid-Lincs A League.

The finished 12 points clear of their closest rivals.

On top of that, the squad have netted a fantastic 109 goals between them while conceding 19.

The team are now looking forward to representing Lincolnshire in the ACES National Tournament in June.

There they will play against the best grassroots teams in the country.

Over a six-year period the club have enjoyed a sustained period of improvement.

They have progressed up from the B League to secure finishes of fourth, third and second.

But the icing on the cake came this season as the youngsters won their first league title – in fantastic style.

This period has seen the Saints move through from playing five-a-side matches to seven-a-aside and nine-a-side.

They are now competing in 11-a-side contests.