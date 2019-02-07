Body recovered from plane in English Channel confirmed as Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala

A body recovered from a plane which crashed in the English Channel has been formally identified as professional footballer Emiliano Sala, Dorset Police said.

Dorset Police said the families of Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been informed.

A stretcher carrying a body is removed from the Geo Ocean III specialist search vessel docked in Portland, Dorset which has brought back a body recovered from the wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

In a statement on Thursday night police said they "will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police."