Birthday boy Jamie Vardy on his way back

Will Jamie Vardy be having a party today?

The Leicester City and England star will be celebrating his 31st birthday - but hoping his main present will be a return to the first team.

Vardy, a former Stocksbridge Park Steels non-league striker who was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16, has been struggling with a groin injury.

But he should be back to play at Chelsea on Saturday. Vardy has been restricted to gym work because of the niggling problem.

The Sheffield-born player hasn’t been on the winning side in his last five outings with Leicester - but has scored three goals in four of those matches.