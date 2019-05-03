Billy Sharp 'definitely believes' Sheffield United can survive in Premier League and reveals key reason side earned promotion

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has backed his side to avoid relegation next season, as the Blades prepare for their first Premier League campaign in 12 years.

The Blades could be crowned champions if things go their way on Sunday, but attentions have already - quite understandably - turned to next season, when United will test their mettle against the Premier League's finest.

Expressing his excitement at earning promotion, via United's official website, Sharp said: "I can't wait, it's finally hit home that we're in the Premier League again.

"I couldn't have asked for more than two promotions in three years and now I have another chance at the top-flight with my boyhood club."

The 33-year-old has been at his ruthless best in-front of goal this season, scoring 23 goals and tearing opposition defences to shreds.

Discussing the 2019/20 campaign, the fan's favourite said: "We've got a lot of work to do and we're probably lacking a bit in terms of Premier League experience, but I think we will give it a right good go."

Sharp continued: "I don't think we will change too much despite competing in the best league in the world."

The forward went on to give his explanation for how the club, against the odds, escaped the second tier, and said: "We've tightened up at the back this season and we've kept 21 clean sheets, the most in the league, which is why we've got promoted in my opinion.

"I'm not looking too far ahead, but we definitely believe we're capable of staying up. There will be a lot of games here that have a cup feel to them."

Sheffield United play their last game of the 2018/19 season on Sunday, when they take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.