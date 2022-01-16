Big freeze causes havoc for Sheffield clubs – but Handsworth FC rip up the form book

Northern Premier League East outfit, Sheffield FC, weren’t given the chance to climb off the foot of the table as their game against Shildon AFC was postponed due to a frozen pitch – Ryan Cresswell’s team do have three or four games in hand on the four clubs above them, though.

Meanwhile, their local rivals, Stocksbridge Park Steels, also faced the same fate, with their encounter against Brighouse Town unable to take place as they finished the weekend in 12th place and with two games in hand on plenty of the teams above them.

Hallam remained top of the NCEL Division One table despite their game against Retford FC being called off for the same reason, with Craig Denton’s side a point ahead of second-placed North Ferriby but with an impressive +69 goal difference.

It was a better weekend for NCEL Premier Division outfit, Handsworth FC, though…

Leon Howarth scored a freekick goal in the 92nd minute to give them all three points against a Penistone Church side that had won their six previous games ahead of their 2-1 defeat on Saturday – a result that sees the Sheffield-based club finish the weekend in fifth place.

The young striker had given his team an early lead after scoring in the opening five minutes, but Penistone were level again not long afterwards through Elliott Firth – a red card for the hosts in the dying embers of the game put them on the back foot, and Howarth’s brace secured the victory.