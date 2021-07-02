Belgium v Italy: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

Italy celebrate their victory over Austria. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The match takes place in Munich at 8pm on Friday. Both teams fell at this hurdle in 2016 with Wales shocking Belgium and Germany knocking Italy out on penalties.

Italy are slight favourites for this at 13/10 given their intense and dynamic football under manager Roberto Mancini. Belgium have more star power although they are waiting on the fitness of duo Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne but are still 12/5 for a full-time result.

Belgium are 6/5 to qualify with Italy 8/13 which includes extra time and penalties. Italy are 7/2 to win the whole tournament after being the most balanced side over the four games. Belgium are 7/1 in the same market but their host of world class players easily have the ability to win their country’s first ever major international competition.

Romelu Lukaku is 13/8 to score anytime with Ciro Immobile valued at the same price going into this tie. Lorenzo Insigne has yet to find the net since the opening game but is 11/4 to find his goalscoring touch. Thorgan Hazard is 7/1 to carry from where he left off against Portugal after his powerful shot was the only goal needed to progress.

Best bets: Italy are 9/2 to win with both teams to score. While this quarter on paper should be tight, given the attacking talent on display then both countries should be able to break the other’s defence down.

Lukaku to score first and Belgium to win by full-time is 8/1 with the Inter Milan striker tipped to impress against the country in which he resides.