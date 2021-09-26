Barnsley's woes continue but Markus Schopp remains confident of turnaround
Barnsley boss Markus Schopp is hoping that a couple of home games in a row will help turn around his seide’s fortunes after another defeat on the road, this time to Blackpool.
Shane Lavery scored the only goal of the game at Bloomfield Road and although Barnsley did have chances of their own, Blackpool were good value for the win.
Schopp was frustrated by his side’s failure to do the basics correctly across the course of the game.
“We did struggle in that first 45 minutes and we didn’t really deal with the most important duels well enough,” explained Schopp, whose side take on fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Wednesday before a weekend visit of Millwall.
“It was too easy for them when we conceded the goal. It’s just not good enough, and I’ve said that before this season.
“The lads know that they can do so much better, but again one single error in defence has proved very costly for us.
“In the Championship we know it’s a very tough league, and everybody has to learn fast.
“We have got a very young squad here but that’s definitely not an excuse. First of all we have to look at the basic things we’ve not done.
“We need to improve our away form, everyone can see that. We’ve got two home games to come now though.
“We’ll find the right words and the right decisions ahead of the next game and hopefully that will help to get us the result we need.”