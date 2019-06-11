Barnsley: Young defender departs Oakwell
Young defender Will Smith's Barnsley career is over after he left the club to join Harrogate Town.
The 20-year-old centre-half, who came through the ranks at Oakwell, has signed a permanent deal with the Vanarama National League outfit.
Smith was captain of the Reds Under-23s side last season and featured in the first team, making his debut in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Bradford in November.
He spent time on loan at National League North Darlington in the second half of the campaign, making 14 appearances.
But he has failed to do what the likes of Jacob Brown, Jordan Williams and Jared Bird have done in forcing themselves into the first-team reckoning under Daniel Stendel and he has been allowed to leave the club.
The deal will go through, pending formalities, on 1 July.
A club statement read: “Everyone at Oakwell would like to wish Will the very best for the future and thank him for all of his efforts during his time with the club.”
Meanwhile, Barnsley are reportedly closing in on the signing of Derby's Luke Thomas.
The 20-year-old midfielder is said to be having a medical in South Yorkshire ahead of a proposed £1million-plus move.
Thomas, who joined the Rams from Cheltenham in January 2016, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Coventry.