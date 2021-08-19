Barnsley without Carlton Morris, Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka for QPR trip

Reds manager Markus Schopp confirmed Carlton Morris is out for six to eight weeks, while Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka will not be available until at least after the international break.

On Morris, who has impressed since joining from Norwich in January, Schopp said: “It's a tough one for us. He is a guy who gives us a lot. It's a knee injury, and we've been fortunate really because it could have been even worse.

"It's frustrating for everybody, because everyone wants to play, to contribute and take responsibility. But we want the best from our players and when they're ready, we'll get the best from them this season."

Carlton Morris of Barnsley shields the ball from Claudio Gomes of Manchester City.

It is understood that work permit issues are a reason why Belgian duo Oulare and Leya Iseka have yet to feature for Barnsley, allied to the fact that pair are also lacking match sharpness.

Both players joined the club this summer.

The Tykes have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three league matches, while Saturday’s opponents already have seven points on the board, having picked up two wins and a draw.