Barnsley without Carlton Morris, Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka for QPR trip
Barnsley will be without not one, not two, but three of their strikers for the trip to Championship rivals QPR this weekend.
Reds manager Markus Schopp confirmed Carlton Morris is out for six to eight weeks, while Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka will not be available until at least after the international break.
On Morris, who has impressed since joining from Norwich in January, Schopp said: “It's a tough one for us. He is a guy who gives us a lot. It's a knee injury, and we've been fortunate really because it could have been even worse.
"It's frustrating for everybody, because everyone wants to play, to contribute and take responsibility. But we want the best from our players and when they're ready, we'll get the best from them this season."
It is understood that work permit issues are a reason why Belgian duo Oulare and Leya Iseka have yet to feature for Barnsley, allied to the fact that pair are also lacking match sharpness.
Both players joined the club this summer.
The Tykes have won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three league matches, while Saturday’s opponents already have seven points on the board, having picked up two wins and a draw.
Schopp added: "We know what a strong side we are up against, but we know what we can give and if we put everything on the pitch in the right way, I know that every team in this league will struggle to get the better of us."