Barnsley: Where Patrick Schmidt hopes his first goal for the reds can lead

The Austria Under 21 international scored a late consolation in the Reds’ damaging 4-2 loss to the Potters minutes after coming on as a substitute.

It was a nice moment for the 21-year-old, who has endured a difficult start to life in England.

A late summer signing, Schmidt took time to adapt to his new surroundings while also picking up an injury.

But he is now trying to force his way into the reckoning and is pleased to be up and running.

“I would feel much better if we got the three points, but it’s good to get my first goal and I hope there will be more to come,” he said of his first goal in English football.

“My family were here at the stadium for the first time as well so that was a nice moment for me, but overall it would have been better if we got the win.

“I want to play more and score more. I feel happy in England, I like Barnsley, I like the town and also the Championship, but all we need to do is win games and I will feel even better.