Barnsley: What made Cauley Woodrow's award winning goal even more remarkable
Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has revealed he scored August's goal of the month with a torn calf muscle.
The Reds frontman produced a brilliant moment of individual class to put his side in front in last month's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic – a goal that was recognised as the Championship's best goal of the month.
But the 24-year-old had already sustained the injury that would keep him out for the best part of a month and it was not until several days later that the severity of it came to light.
“I scored it after I did my calf, so it can't have been that bad,” Woodrow joked of the injury.
“I got it early on in the game against Charlton and played the whole game with it.
“I sort of felt something in my calf but wasn't overly worried about it.
“Then I came in for treatment a couple of days later and thought it was a dead calf, I tried to train but I couldn't really run properly, still thought it was a dead calf.
"But they gave me a scan to double check and it turns out I had a tear in my calf from contact in the game.
“Just one of those things really, can't do a lot about it. I feel good, feel fit and ready to kick on.
“In a game your body goes through so many emotions, the Adrenalin and everything.
“Sometimes you do get kicks but you don't realise until you've calmed down from the game and then you feel where your body is sore.”