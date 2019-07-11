Barnsley: 'We've got a lot of work to do' - Daniel Stendel on the need for improvement
Daniel Stendel knows there are improvements to come from his Barnsley side ahead of the new campaign.
The Reds stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 4-2 win over Toulon earlier in the week, with Cauley Woodrow hitting a treble.
It was a good run out in the south of France, but there were areas of concern for the German, with three weeks to go until the big kick-off.
"It was a good test, a tough game for us,” Stendel said.
"Especially after all the hard work on the training ground these last few days, it was a good game to have.
“But it was clear that we have lots of work to do in these next three weeks.
"We want to be in good form for the first game against Fulham.
"It's our job to work together and for the players to learn quickly. In this game, especially the first half you could see we were missing our compactness. But the second half was better.
“Even though we didn't score, we looked better and the team were more together, working against the ball and with the ball in possession.
"So yes, it was a good test and we go on our way."
The Reds have remained on the Riviera, but will head out to Stendal's homeland for another camp, taking in two friendlies, the first next Wednesday against VfL Bochum.