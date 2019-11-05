Barnsley: 'We need to get him out of the habit of shooting from 50 yards!' - Adam Murray on reliable Cauley Woodrow

Cauley Woodrow

The 24-year-old striker scored his sixth of the season to earn a last-gasp point against Bristol City on Friday.

It was just his 13th appearance of the term and takes his tally to 25 in only 40 games for the Reds.

Woodrow's penchant for taking shots from distance can annoy Murray, but his ability to put the ball in the back of the net certainly does not.

“That's what he does, he is a goalscorer, he's clinical in everything he does,” Murray said. “We need to get him out of the habit of shooting from 50 yards that we will continue to work on.

“I thought it was one of his quieter games but you know that at any given time he is going to pop up and get you a goal.”

Woodrow's last-gasp strike rescued his side from what would have been another disappointing defeat and even though they bagged late on, Murray says they are still lacking luck.

"It's frustrating because we're having opportunities or half-opportunities and we need a bit of a rub of the green,” he said.

“Things aren't just bouncing for us at the minute.