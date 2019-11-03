Barnsley: We must take responsibility for defensive issues says Reds winger

Luke Thomas. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Despite bouncing back from being two goals down against Bristol City tin earn a point, the Reds conceded twice from set-pieces in a game they could have won.

"It’s massively frustrating,” said Thomas. "We’ve been working on defensive stuff like stopping free-kicks and crosses. We’re in the Championship and if someone switches off - especially against a side like Bristol City - they’ve got the players to punish you.

"Us as players and the players out there have got to take responsibility. I think we got our reward in the end. We deserved at least a draw.

"The fans weren’t very happy and they have every right to be, being 2-0 down with 20 minutes to play. But us and all the players made them go home happy in the end. To come back and get a draw is a good result and, hopefully, will spur us on to get three points."

Barnsley have now conceded 29 goals so far this season - more than any other club in the Championship - but the former Derby County man wants the fighting spirit to finally bring three points in a relegation showdown at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

“We need a little bit of luck,” he added. “When you’re down the bottom it’s harder to get three points as you don’t get that bit of luck.