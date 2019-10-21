Barnsley wait on defensive duo ahead of West Brom trip
Barnsley are sweating on defensive duo Bambo Diaby and Dimitri Cavare for the daunting trip to West Bromwich Albion.
Both men came off in the late stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Swansea and both will be assessed in the build-up to kick-off.
Caretaker Adam Murray, primed to take charge of his second game, is hopeful they will make it.
“Both are probably 70-30 at the minute. One has a fitness test this morning and with the other one, we are going to have to wait until the morning as he's a little bit sore.
"We are hopeful, but at the same time, we won't risk anything. Both are just strains and I think they put that much effort in on Saturday that a lot of the physical data and numbers were really high.
"Some of them were higher than they have been all season and with that comes a little bit of fatigue in the game, which I think we saw at the end. We had to get them off to be cautious and make sure we gave them the best chance for Tuesday.”
Not many people will give the Reds, now winless in 11 games, much chance of getting anything at the Hawthorns against a side looking the real deal this season, but Murray is planning on busting some coupons.
“For me, Swansea are good, but these (West Brom) are on a different playing field.
"Nobody expected us to get anything on Saturday, apart from within our dressing room. No-one is going to expect anything from us tomorrow. We enjoy ruining parties, so that will be our plan."