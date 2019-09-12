Barnsley: Toby Sibbick on eye-opening adaptation to Championship life
Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick admits his introduction to life in the Championship was an eye-opening experience.
The 20-year-old only made his Football League debut in 2017 at AFC Wimbledon and was brought to Oakwell in the summer after impressing in League One.
He has adapted well to life in South Yorkshire, starting all six of the Reds' league games this season and has shown his versatility having filled in in midfield in the last game against Wigan.
It has been a quick rise for the Londoner, but one he feels he is getting to grips with.
“It is a lot faster than League One,” he said of Championship football.
“The tempo and the speed of the players are a lot quicker, so you haven’t got that much time on the ball any more.
“But I feel like I am slowly adapting and hopefully sooner rather than later can get better at this level.”
Skipper Mike Bahre has told his team-mates to cut out the mistakes when they resume their campaign against Leeds on Sunday.
The Reds have been hurt by individual errors in the opening part of the campaign and the German knows at this level they get punished.
“It is very tough. If we do mistakes this season, every team will punish us,” he said.
“That is what we have learned in the first month of the season.
“I think we have to be 100 per cent every single game, we have to work hard and fight for every ball to get points.
“That is what the Championship is. Everyone is still confident and we are ready for it.”