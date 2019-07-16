Barnsley to take the lead from Sheffield United in Championship return
Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan says his side should be inspired by what their South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United did in the Championship last season.
The Blades were a surprise package as they won promotion to the Premier League under boss Chris Wilder along with Norwich – another team who were not expected to challenge.
Many people will have the Reds down to struggle following their promotion from League One, but McGeehan believes the success of those two sides is something they could look at.
“Norwich, definitely, as it looked as though some people thought they had got random players in and they were a young team – with a German manager as well. You do look at these things and think, ‘Well, why not?’
“We might not go and win the league, but why cannot we push on and exceed expectations?”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
If Barnsley do have a good season then it will be because their young guns have fired.
At 24, McGeehen is one of the more experienced heads in the dressing room, if not in age then in games played.
And he is enjoying his position as an elder statesman.
“I enjoy that and the likes of me, Al (Alex Mowatt) and Cauley (Woodrow) are a young 24, but we have got a lot of games and experiences which helps,” he said.