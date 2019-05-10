Barnsley: The Germans are coming to Oakwell

Barnsley's recruitment this summer could have a distinctive German flavour, according to co-chairman Paul Conway.

The Reds are turning their attentions to life back in the Championship after they won League One promotion this season.

They did so under German coach Daniel Stendel and Conway has hinted that he might want to bring some players in from his homeland.

Mike-Steven Bahre was one player who made such a move this term and more could follow.

The Reds use data and analytical tools to scout players and their rise to the second tier of English football allows them to spread their net further.

“We believe in data and that has worked well for us,” Conway told the Star.

“Data allows us to look at a wider group of players. Being in the Championship means we can recruit more continental players.

“Obviously, with Daniel being German I think you can expect a couple of German players coming in, but we are looking for the best players, be it in England, Germany or wherever.

“Obviously being in the Championship allows us more flexibility.”

The Reds are unlikely to have the budget of some of the big-hitters in the Championship as Conway takes pride in the way they manage to club.

But the American insists that the Reds are an attractive proposition to players who want to take the right step in their career.

“One of the big attractions is that we are a stable club, we are well managed and we believe in youth,” he added.

“Many teams even in our division in the Championship, you don't see that and we believe in that.

“We are an exciting proposition for people who want to play an attractive style of football and with the commitment to youth.”

Conway has been at the club 18 months, having been part of the consortium with Chien Lee and others to takeover in December 2017.

They oversaw relegation from the Championship, but have provided Stendel, who was a left-field managerial appointment, the tools bounce back at the first attempt.

