Barnsley: Summer signing Patrick Schmidt reveals how he got to know his Oakwell teammates... using the FIFA computer game!
Barnsley’s summer recruit Patrick Schmidt admitted he played a game of FIFA on his Playstation to get to know his new Tykes team-mates.
The Austrian striker, who joined the Oakwell outfit on deadline day from Admira Wacker, initially learned of the interest from Barnsley back in May.
“Of course, I play FIFA a lot,” laughed the 21-year-old. “They (Barnsley) were in contact with my agent many months before.
“Their style of play very much fits my style. They knew a lot of me which I couldn’t believe. They've watched videos and were at the games. I was surprised and it’s good to feel wanted.”
Schmidt, who shares the same agent as Premier League’s Christian Fuchs, is yet to start for the Reds as the coaching staff work to get the striker up to speed.
“I’m fit, I’m in good form but everything is new and it's okay," he continued. "If the coach says I'll play in two weeks, then that's okay.
“I’ll be ready if the coach needs me. If he wants me to play, I’ll be ready.
“It would be a dream to play in the Premier League. But I have time, I’m a young player and I want to achieve these goals with the club together.”
The forward will be teaming up with Austria Under-21s once again to add to his eight caps as they face off against Andorra Under-21s and Albania Under-21s in the UEFA Euro 21 qualifiers in early September.