Barnsley: Stendel concedes best team won in title race

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel had no complaints at missing out on the League One title and said Luton were worthy winners.

The Reds were vying for top spot in the division going into the final day of the season but their late loss at Bristol Rovers and a win for the Hatters meant it was Mick Harford's side that lifted the trophy.

There was no sense of disappointment shown as the Barnsley players and coaching staff partied with the fans in memorable scenes in Bristol as the Reds celebrated an instant return to the Championship.

Their promotion was confirmed when Portsmouth and Sunderland surprisingly dropped points last Tuesday and Stendel hinted that his side were suffering a hangover from their impromptu midweek party.

They went 1-0 up through Kieffer Moore's first goal back from a serious head injury but Liam Lindsay's red card just before the break saw Rovers come back and win it through Alex Rodman's double.

“This was not so easy after Tuesday that we played our best game,” the German said.

“We did not expect to get promoted on Tuesday and we had a great night.

“We hoped that we could win, we started very well, we went 1-0 in front and after that we played good.

“But after the red card it was very difficult for us and some decisions weren't in our direction today but it doesn't matter we are promoted and that was the main goal.

“Congratulations to Luton, they deserved the title and they won. But we will be in the Championship next season.”

Barnsley received their runners-up trophy and medals on the Memorial Stadium pitch after the game in front of their raucous fans.

The Reds faithfiul have travelled the country in their numbers this season and have been rewarded with 11 wins and 40 goals in some memorable away days.

Stendel thanked the fans for the supporters for their efforts throughout the season.

“It has been big support for us every game,” he said.

“It was a long way to come especially as we have been already been promoted and a big thanks from all of the club that we have been so well supported.”

There are more celebrations this week as the club will hold an open-top bus parade on Wednesday.