Barnsley skipper Mike Bahre happy to remain the quiet man
Mike Bahre is admitting he is learning on the job when it comes to being Barnsley captain.
The German, who turned last season's loan move into a permanent one in the summer, was handed the armband by his compatriot boss Daniel Stendel.
Despite being 23, Bahre is one of the most experienced players in a youthful dressing room, but has never captained a side before.
“It is a new thing for me,” he said. “I have to get experience for it, but I think I have done alright.
“Everybody is helping, everybody is happy for me. It’s not like I am the leader now, we have a good group. That is one of our main strengths.
“We have got a good team and we are working as a team. It is not like I am the big man, everybody takes responsibility and it’s what we have.”
Bahre is still working out what type of captain he will be, but he is not going to be a Roy Keane type, the sort that berates his players to fire them up.
Instead he intends to lead by example.
“I don’t think a captain should be shouting at anyone,” he said.
“With my attitude on and off the pitch, even if there are some days where nothing really happens or nothing works, you can still work hard. I think that is why I can be an example.”