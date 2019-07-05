Barnsley sign former Doncaster Rovers loanee Mallik Wilks from Leeds United
Barnsley enjoyed a bumper Friday as they made two signings and hired a new goalkeeping coach.
The Reds, on a recruitment drive ahead of their return to the Championship, signed highly-rated Leeds forward Mallik Wilks on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee and Bambo Diaby, on the same length contract, from KSC Lokeren.
Earlier on in the day they made Kevin Pilkington their new goalkeeping coach following the departure of John Vaughan last month.
The arrival of Wilks could represent their key signing of the summer following his impressive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season.
The Reds beat off competition from Hull City for his signature amid reported Premier League interest at the back end of last season and pestering the 20-year-old has paid dividends.
He said: "Barnsley made me feel wanted, they were ringing me all the time every day, so it’s the best place for me.
“It’s a good club and I know a few of the boys here. It’s a good set of lads and they did well last season.
“There’s a lot of energy in the group and the style of play suits me, I wanted to take the step up.”
Bambo is more of an unknown, having arrived from the Belgian club.
The defender, who strengthens the centre-back options, has also played for Sampdoria.
He said: “I know it’s a new division for me and the team, but when I saw the team in the dressing room, the one thing that was very important is that the team was together.
“Everyone is young but smiling and enjoying themselves and that’s important for a good season.”