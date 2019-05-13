Barnsley show their ambition with the renewed deal for Caultey Woodrow

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway says Cauley Woodrow's new long-term contract is a sign of things to come.

The Reds handed their key striker a new deal until 2022 at the back end of last term and Woodrow looks set to spend the best years of his career at Oakwell.

The former Fulham man is the latest in a number of players to get lengthy contracts over the course of the season as the club aim to get their assets tied down.

Any new signings the Reds make this summer will also be expected to commit their future to the club as Conway and the board work to a strict method.

“Step one since we got here has been giving out long-term contracts,” he told the Star.

“When a player comes in we try and get them on five-year deals, so there is less of the constant worry of six months of players and extensions and players being shopped.

“Any body new coming in has to make a long-term commitment to Barnsley.

“We will continue to work the way we do it” said Conway.

The Reds' success this season was made even more impressive by their average age, which was one of the lowest in the top three divisions.

That youthful energy allowed boss Daniel Stendel to deploy a high-intensity pressing style which reaped reward in League One.

Conway believes that could also be a recipe for success at a higher level as they come up against more experienced, but older, players in the Championship.

He added: “The attacking, pressing style works very well with a young team.

“If you have a team with an average age of 28, 29 it is not going to work and you will not be able to implement that.

“But we have high energy players who want to play in that system.

“We are going to be playing against some older teams in the Championship that don't like playing against a young, attacking team.”