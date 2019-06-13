Barnsley set for friendly against German side
Barnsley's connection to Germany is getting stronger after the club announced they will travel there for a pre-season friendly.
The Reds will take on Bundesliga 2 outfit Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday 20 July.
With manager Daniel Stendel hailing from the country and coach Christopher Stern and winger Mike Bahre also at the club, there is already a Germanic flavour at Oakwell.
And Stendel will take his side to his homeland as they build-up for their return to the Championship in mid-July, with another friendly set to be announced soon.
Bielefeld finished seventh in Germany's second-tier last season, missing out on the play-off positions.
The club are expected to issue travel advice to supporters nearer the time.
The game will supplement the pre-season schedule which also includes a friendly against Premier League outfit Sheffield United on 27 July.
Meanwhile, the club are mourning the loss of former wing-half Geoff Lees, who has died aged 85.
Lees was on the playing books during the 1950s before moving on to Bradford.
His more prominent work at Oakwell was in his role as the youth team coach.
During his time in the position, he brought through Mick McCarthy and David Speedie, both who went on to have distinguished careers.
His funeral will take place next Tuesday in Rotherham.
A club statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at Barnsley FC are with Geoff’s family and friends at this sad time.”