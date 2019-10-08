Barnsley sack manager Daniel Stendel
Barnsley have sacked head coach Daniel Stendel following the club’s poor start to the season.
The German had a fine start to life in English football, leading the Reds to automatic promotion from League One in his first campaign in charge at Oakwell.
But having seen the likes of star men Kieffer Moore, Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay and Ethan Pinnock all depart in the summer, Stendel struggled to build a side capable of competing in the Championship so far.
The Tykes sit second bottom in the table, two points from safety after a 10-match winless streak, having not won since the victory over Fulham on the opening day of the season.
A club statement read: “Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect. Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.”
Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Preston at Deepdale proved to be the final straw, with Stendel admitting afterwards that the performance was simply not good enough.
The 45-year-old said: “Second half was the worst half I can remember in Barnsley
“After the last games we have lost the confidence that we have, after 10 games without a victory.
“We played like a team that is not good enough to play in the Championship.
“I cannot remember a run like this, not as a player or a coach. It is also hard for me to accept it. We are all down but there are 35 games and we have a chance.”
Barnsley resume their campaign after the international break, hosting fourth-placed Swansea on October 19.