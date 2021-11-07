Barnsley rue 'missed opportunity' after defeat to Hull City

Laumann had led Barnsley to a rare victory over Derby County in midweek and a match against another of the Championship’s fellow strugglers represented a chance to build on that and begin moving up the table.

However, goals from George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter secured a valuable win for the Tigers, who ended a five-game losing run to leapfrog their hosts to 22nd in the table.

Laumann, who has been in charge since the departure of Markus Schopp two weeks ago said: “Today is a big disappointment. It’s a missed opportunity to make a big step forward.

Joseph Laumann, Interim Manager of Barnsley looks dejected following defeat in the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Hull City at Oakwell Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We had a good first 15 minutes but after conceding we lost our rhythm. We put pressure on them in the second half but we were not decisive enough in the final third of the pitch.

“We looked a little bit tired at the end. We have got a lot of players coming back after the break. I’m sure we have the depth and quality to not be in the bottom three.

“We need to keep on going, we’ll have a couple of days off and then we’ll keep moving forward.

“I’m thankful for being in charge this week. I’m thankful for the trust from the boys and the great support from the fans.