Barnsley: Reds will stick to promotion-winning methods as they prepare for Championship
Barnsley will continue to stick to their promotion-winning methods when they embark on their Championship return.
The Reds played an attractive brand of football under Daniel Stendel last term and it earned them automatic promotion from League One.
They are stepping up a level this term, starting with the curtain-raiser against Fulham on Saturday, but first-team coach Dale Tonge says they will adopt the same approach.
“I think how we will play will be the same,” he said.
“We all understand that the teams we are playing this year will all be of a much higher calibre, we know we have got to change and adapt in certain games, but our style of play won't change.
“It is just up to us as a coaching staff to get all of the boys together, the players have integrated really well, they are really good kids.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Reds' pre-season preparations have had to include integrating 10 new players, some of them who are far from household names.
Tonge says that has been a challenge, but one that has embraced.
“We are not going to say it's not difficult, of course it is. But the due diligence the club do, the philosophy they work under, the recruitment team, they don't just get any player, they get players they think are ready.
“Obviously the language some people will think is a problem, but they all speak very good English, so it makes it easy.
“The added bonus is that they are all good footballers.”