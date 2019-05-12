Barnsley: Reds striker Cauley Woodrow excited for future after committing long-term future to Oakwell

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is excited about what the future holds after he committed his long-term future to the club.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant first season at Oakwell and has been rewarded with a contract until 2022.

Woodrow arrived from Fulham at the back end of August last season, the striker bagged 19 goals in 36 games, helping the Reds to automatic promotion to the Championship.

Importantly, eight of his goals came following Kieffer Moore's absence from a serious head injury and were a vital part of getting Daniel Stendel's men over the line.

Barnsley have moved quickly to keep Woodrow in South Yorkshire ahead of their return to the second tier.

And, having already played 70 times at that level, the striker is raring to give it a good go next season.

“I’ve loved my time at Barnsley so far,” Woodrow said. “I signed initially because the club said they wanted to get promotion and would do everything they could to achieve that, which we have.

“The squad of lads here is great and on a personal level, I’ve had a good season. “We’ll all have a good break over the summer now and come back ready to attack the Championship.

“I’m pleased I can commit my future to Barnsley until 2022, we’ve got a good squad and I am looking forward to more time here.”

It was a tough start for Woodrow at the club after he picked up a troublesome hamstring injury in one of his first training sessions.

He eventually made his first appearance in November and did not look back, scoring five goals in his first seven games.

A fruitful partnership was blossoming with Moore, until the big striker suffered a head injury at Gillingham and February.

It was perhaps fitting that the pair finished as joint top scorers, though Woodrow did win the supporters' goal of the season for a brilliant effort at Peterborough.

Woodrow added: “I also want to thank the fans who have been top class with me, we’ve got a really good relationship and they deserve to have the success that we have had this year.”