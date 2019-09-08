Barnsley: Reds still a work in progress admits Toby Sibbick
Toby Sibbick admits that Barnsley are still a work in progress.
The Reds have had a mixed start to life back in the Championship and currently sit outside the relegation zone on five points from their opening six games.
Boss Daniel Stendel has declared himself unhappy with the points tally, but it was a big overhaul of his playing squad in the summer.
Defender Sibbick, who came from AFC Wimbledon, was one of 12 arrivals at Oakwell, with a host of key players leaving and he knows that it will take time to gel.
He says that players are buying into Stendel's methods and results will come.
“Every day we are working on the training pitch to get better and improve,” he said.
“The gaffer has got his style and everyone buys into it. I think that is the main thing. If the players don’t buy into it, we won’t gel as a team. But I think we are buying into it and doing really well.”
It has been a quick rise for the 20-year-old, who only made his league debut two years ago.
“I think the gaffer likes how I play,” he said. “He is trusting me and I am grateful for the opportunity.
“For him to bring me here and play in the Championship, not many players get to do that.
“The lads are great. They are so welcoming. Every day in training we have a good laugh in the changing room. The atmosphere is good.”