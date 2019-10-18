Barnsley: Reds star reveals agony of Daniel Stendel departure
Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt admits he has been hit hard by Daniel Stendel's exit.
Stendel was a big admirer of the 24-year-old and helped resurrect his Reds career, playing him 60 times since the start of last season.
But the German left the club at the start of last week's international break and Mowatt, who has seen plenty of managerial departures in his career, admits it is the one that he has found it the toughest to take.
“I would say so. I have been there when the manager has gone quite a lot of times, but under the gaffer, who really believed and trusted in me, it was hard,” he admitted.
“He was a big influence on me last season and this season as well and on quite a lot of the other lads.
“All the fans are gutted that the gaffer left as they like the gaffer and it is gutting for them. But, hopefully, we can get a result for them on Saturday.
“He played me every game and I spoke to him quite a lot and he pulled me into the office and spoke to me and I had a good relationship with him. I sent him a text and he rang me when the news had happened.
“I probably would not have played at Barnsley if he was not there last season.”
Mowatt is expected to be part of the side that takes on Swansea at Oakwell tomorrow (3pm).