Barnsley: Reds star out to show he can make the step up to Championship

Alex Mowatt celebrates scoring for Barnsley in League One last season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The 24-year-old had a stellar campaign for the Reds as they won automatic promotion from League One and his performances won plenty of acclaim.

The Star's player of the year also was named in the EFL League One team of the year as well as being voted by his fellow pros in the PFA's divisional side.

The last time Mowatt, who was an ever-present in Barnsley's league campaign, was in the Championship things did not go his way.

After joining midway through the 2016-17 campaign from Leeds, he overcame a red card on his debut to make 11 appearances.

It was the following season when things went south as he ended up out on loan at Oxford after falling out of favour under Paul Heckingbottom.

He is relishing the chance to test himself again and is backing his young team-mates to also come through it.

“I am excited to go back into the Championship and play bigger teams as well,” he said.

“It is a better test and I think it will be a good test for us all and I think we can all play in the Championship.

“We are a young side and if we can all stay together, then I think we can do well.”

Barnsley dominated the divisional sides, with four of them in the EFL side and five making up the PFA team.

Mowatt was proud his “best season” was recognised.

“It is the best season I have ever had in terms of playing and consistency and everything.

“I have really enjoyed it and the icing on the cake is to get promoted.

“It was a special feeling to be in the team of the year with all the players voting for you.