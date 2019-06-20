Barnsley: Reds snap up former Chelsea goalkeeper
Barnsley have began preparation for life after skipper Adam Davies with the capture of goalkeeper Brad Collins.
The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Oakwell following his release from Chelsea earlier this season.
He arrives at the Reds as a likely replacement for Davies, who is primed to leave the club at the end of his contract this month.
Collins has never played for the Premier League side's first team, but has had loan spells at Forest Green and most recently Burton, where he played twice against the Reds last term.
He arrives in South Yorkshire looking to kick on.
“You just want to keep progressing as a footballer and if you look at my stats at the moment, it shows I have,” he said.
“I want to keep going and see how far we can go together here now. The vision here is good, there’s a good group of lads here who are hungry and play the right way.
“I’ve heard great things about the gaffer so I am really looking forward to working with him and I like the overall vision of the club.”
Collins will be looking to make his competitive debut against Fulham after Barnsley learned their fixtures for the new campaign.
The Reds, who won promotion from League One last season, will take on the recently-relegated Premier League side on August 3 at Oakwell.
A South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday makes up their first away game, with the return fixture at Oakwell on February 8.
They close at Brentford on May 2.