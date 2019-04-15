Barnsley: Reds remain tight-lipped over alleged bust-up between Daniel Stendel and Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

Barnsley are remaining tight-lipped over reports that head coach Daniel Stendel lost two teeth during an alleged tunnel bust-up with Fleetwood boss Joey Barton following Saturday's game at Oakwell.

Former England international Barton is said to have confronted Stendel after the match, which the Reds won 4-2 to move back into the League One automatic promotion places.

Oakwell news

But Barnsley, having released a statement on Saturday confirming there was an alleged incident, did not address the speculation about Stendel requiring emergency dental surgery.

They did tweet, however, a quote from Stendel thanking the Tykes' fans for their backing during the victory.

It said: “Thank you for your incredible support, we won this together. Four big games to go.”

In footage shown by Sky Sports News, Barton was seen getting stopped from leaving Oakwell in a car on Saturday by South Yorkshire Police officers.

The force confirmed they are investigating the incident, which Reds striker Cauley Woodrow claimed left Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.

The striker later deleted the tweet and everyone was left in the dark as neither club fulfilled their media duties after the game.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating.”

Chief executive Shaun Harvey has said the English Football League will help investigate the alleged incident.

Harvey told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek programme on Sunday: “As an off-the-field matter the tunnel is still in the domain of the referee but we will work closely with everybody to ensure it’s not a case of who deals with the matter but actually the matter is dealt with properly.

“The police investigation is ongoing so we need to leave the details for them to deal with.

“I was stunned when I heard. We have all heard of tunnel fracas as players have left the pitch. It’s the first instance I’ve heard, described as it has been, by those who witnessed it.

“It’s disappointing and it comes on the back of a number of challenges which have come to the surface for football to deal with.

“We need everyone who plays a part to lead by example.”