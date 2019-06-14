Barnsley: Reds new boy excited by future at Oakwell
Barnsley have made a move in the transfer market by capturing Derby's Luke Thomas.
The 20-year-old midfielder has agreed a four-year deal with the Reds and joins for an undisclosed fee, reported to be well over £1million.
Thomas, who joined the Rams from Cheltenham in January 2016, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Coventry.
He played 44 times for the Sky Blues, including both games against the Reds, scoring in the 2-2 draw at Oakwell in March.
Thomas played just twice for Derby and his future lies away from Pride Park, with Daniel Stendel's side beating off competition for his signature.
He represents a typical signing for the Reds under their model of brining in young players with potential to improve them and then sell on at a higher price.
Thomas said: “I’m very excited to join a club like Barnsley. It’s a young, talented side and they proved that last season when they got promoted, so I’m very happy to be here and, hopefully, I can bring something new to the team.
“I thought Barnsley were probably the best team in the division; they’re very hard-working and can keep the ball very well, and it’s a team that I’d love to play in.”
The move will be officially ratified on July 1 and Thomas becomes the club's second signing of the summer following Mike Bahre's loan deal from Hannover being turned into a permanent transfer.