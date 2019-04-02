Barnsley: Reds must improve in front of goal to win promotion, insists Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt knows Barnsley need to improve in front of goal if they are to win promotion this season.

The Tykes’ struggles in the final third have understandably coincided with the absence of top-scorer Kieffer Moore.

The striker scored 18 goals in all competitions before a nasty collision in the win at Gillingham on February 9 saw him ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a head injury.

The Reds have netted 10 times in nine games without Moore, including recording four goalless draws.

Daniel Stendel’s side managed two goals in the draw with Coventry on Saturday, a result which extended their unbeaten run at Oakwell this term, but missed a host of chances to kill the game.

Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow scored either side of Jordy Hiwula’s equaliser, but Luke Thomas struck in the 62nd minute to secure the Sky Blues a point.

And midfielder Mowatt knows his side need to be more clinical if there are to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

“It is disappointing, the lads were gutted. We conceded two sloppy goals and we had a lot of chances as well, so we should have put the game to bed,” the former Leeds player said.

“I hope that it was just an off-day, I hope we don't finish like that again, myself included.

“It is disappointing that we didn't work the goalkeeper enough.

“When we went 2-1 at the start of the second, I thought we were going to go on – and we had the chances as well.

“Then they got a bit of luck for their goal. It was one of those days.”

Woodrow has taken on more responsibility since Moore was ruled out, playing predominantly as a lone striker and scoring four goals to help fill the void left by his partner.

The 24-year-old’s effort against Coventry took his tally to 15 in 30 games for the season and Stendel knows he is crucial.

“Cauley knows we need his goals,” the German said.

“It is easier for every team when you can play with two, three or four players who can score every game.

“That is not the situation at the moment, but we can't complain about it.”