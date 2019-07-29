Barnsley: Reds midfielder Alex Mowatt would be proud to be handed the captain's armband at Oakwell
Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt would be proud to be handed the captain's armband.
The 24-year-old is one of the most experienced heads in the Reds dressing room, both in terms of age and number of games played.
Having played every game in League One last season, he is clearly a favourite of boss Daniel Stendel and following the exit of Adam Davies this summer the club are looking for a new skipper.
“I would be, if the manager asked me to be captain of course I would be captain of this club. I don't think he has made a decision yet, so we'll see what happens.
“I never thought I would be one of the most experienced players in the team at 24.
“It's different for me because I was always the young lad at Leeds and Oxford as well really, so being one of the older heads here, I have to set an example and I have to be talking a lot as well.”
The Reds kick off their Championship return on Saturday and they are thrown in at the deep end against a Fulham side who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
“Fulham is an exciting game for us, we have been promoted and they came down, the signings that they are making are all good players so it will be a good test for us.
“It will be a tough game for them as well, playing a team that has just been promoted.
“They will be expected to go straight back up so the pressure is on them and it will be a good game.”