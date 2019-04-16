Barnsley: Reds make formal complaint to FA and EFL over Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton’s alleged assault on Daniel Stendel

Barnsley have made their first move in the wake of Joey Barton's alleged assault on their manager Daniel Stendel by making a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association.

The Reds had not commented since the immediate aftermath of the Oakwell tunnel fracas between the Fleetwood manager Barton and Stendel, who was reportedly left with “blood pouring out of his face.”

Barnsley, who won the League One game 4-2, confirmed an incident had taken place and said that they were helping South Yorkshire Police with an investigation, which is still ongoing.

But they have now revealed they have complained to the two governing bodies.

They said in a statement: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association.

“This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13th April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident.

“No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.''

The Reds are not commenting on reports Stendel had to have emergency dental treatment following the alleged assault, which is thought to have left him with two teeth missing.

The unsavoury scenes at Oakwell soured what was an important win for the Reds.

In footage shown by Sky Sports News, Barton was seen getting stopped from leaving Oakwell in a car on Saturday by South Yorkshire Police officers.

The force confirmed they are investigating the incident, which Reds striker Cauley Woodrow claimed left Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.

The striker later deleted the tweet and everyone was left in the dark as neither club fulfilled their media duties after the game.

Fleetwood have not said anything other than they are “aware of an alleged incident and establishing the facts”.

Barton has a lengthy rap sheet during his time in football, having served a 77-day prison sentence in 2007 for common assault and affray while he took the position at the Cod Army one day after his 18-month FA ban for betting finished.

More details of the incident and the condition of Stendel are expected to be revealed on Wednesday when assistant head coach Dale Tonge speaks to the media ahead of Good Friday's clash with Shrewsbury.