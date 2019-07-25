Barnsley: Reds hope to make further signings as they target experience ahead of Championship season
Barnsley are hoping to make further additions to their squad as they hunt for some experience.
The Reds have already made 10 signings this summer as they have rebuilt their squad following promotion from League One last term.
But first-team coach Dale Tonge says they are keen to make a couple more before the big kick-off against Fulham next week.
“There is still work being done in the background, we are hopeful there may be some more incomings and hopefully that will happen in the next couple of days,” Tonge said.
“There are a couple of specifics the management staff have highlighted, if that happens then great, if not we are well happy with what we have got and look forward to the start of the season.”
Of their new recruits only goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger is above 22 and none of their recruits have had Championship experience.
Tonge says they are looking to change that, but that does not necessarily mean they will bring older players in.
“We are looking for good footballers,” he said. “If we can maybe can add a little bit more experience, someone who has preferably played at the level or an experienced player who has played at a higher level, even abroad.
“They are the areas we are looking at, if it happens great.
“Experience doesn't mean age, though, we are thinking more in terms of games and playing games at a level.”
The Reds conclude their pre-season programme against Sheffield United on Saturday.