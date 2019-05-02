Barnsley: Reds hope to cap memorable campaign by winning League One title on final day

Barnsley are hoping to end a memorable season by winning the League One title on the final day of the season.

The Reds' return to the Championship was sealed on Tuesday when Portsmouth failed to beat Peterborough and Sunderland drew with Burton, meaning their place in the top two was confirmed with a game to spare.

But such has Barnsley's form been over the last few weeks, they could overhaul Luton, who have led the table for most of the second half of the season.

With both sides locked on 91 points, if Barnsley better Luton's result then the title will be heading to Oakwell.

Daniel Stendel's side head to Bristol Rovers, while Luton host Oxford in Saturday'a tea-time kick-off.

Assistant head coach Dale Tonge, who has now won promotion with the Reds as a player and coach, says finishing top would be the icing on the cake.

"It would,” he said. “We know it is not in our hands.

“But we will go there with a focus to win and hopefully Oxford will do us a favour. “Promotion was the main aim, but if we do get that, it is job done.”

Many were expecting a final-day decider to determine automatic promotion as the Reds have had Portsmouth and Sunderland on their back for the run-in.

At one point their destiny was not in their own hands as Pompey and the Black Cats both had games in hand, but a relentless run of wins proved too good for the chasing back.

Tonge believes holding off such esteeemed opposition – Sunderland's wage bill and transfer spending has been a League One record – shows how good the Reds have been this season.

"I think it does show that and is evident of what the players have actually achieved this year,” he said.

"A lot of people have mentioned these clubs. But I think we are a big club in our own right at this level. But at the same time, we understand they are big institutions and clubs for this level and expectation in on them to get promoted.

"But ourselves and Luton have now done that and I think it is just rewards for what the players, staff and club as a whole have achieved this season.

"None of us expected both teams to lose on Tuesday and it was a quiet household until the 95th minute when the whistle went at Portsmouth and the Sunderland result also matters.

"It was a great night and just rewards for what the players have achieved this season.”

Stendel was nominated for the League One manager of the month for April while Alex Mowatt was up for the player award.