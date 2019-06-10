Barnsley: Reds defender delighted to have guidance from Ryan Giggs
Barnsley left-back Ben Williams is grateful for Wales boss Ryan Giggs taking him under his wing during the recent international camp.
Williams has been part of the Dragons squad that has been together for the last couple of weeks, first at a training camp in Portugal and then for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Tuesday's game against Hungary.
The 20-year-old was not in the matchday squad against the World Cup finalists on Saturday, but hopes to be involved in Budapest as Giggs' men aim to avenge their weekend loss.
Williams could not have wished for a better coach as he tries to make his way in the international game as Giggs – one of the game's best ever left-sided players - has taken him aside to offer advice.
And he has also made him a part of the group by demanding he sings an initiation song.
“You can tell that he’s brought his experience from his playing career; he’s really down to earth, makes you feel welcome and mixes you into the team by doing an initiation – I sung Valerie by Amy Winehouse,” said Williams.
“He’s really sound and, with him being a left-sided player, he gives me advice on what I’ve done well and what I can do better, so the feedback is good.”
Reds goalkeeper Adam Davies – who looks set to leave Oakwell having yet to sign a new deal offered by the club – and Kieffer Moore are also in Giggs' squad.