Barnsley: Reds boss Daniel Stendel reveals pride as Reds go whole season unbeaten at home

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel revealed his pride after seeing his side go an entire season unbeaten on home soil as they sit on the brink of League One promotion

The last time the Tykes went unbeaten for an entire campaign on home soil was six years before Stendel was even born.

In 1967-68, legendary manager Johnny Steele guided the Reds to promotion from Division Four having gone an entire season without losing at Oakwell.

This time around Stendel’s side are just one win away from guaranteeing promotion in a bid to bounce straight back to the Sky Bet Championship after seeing off Blackpool 2-1.

“I didn’t know that before but yeah, I’m very proud,” beamed Stendel.

“We are a fortress at home. We can develop so much power with our supporters in home games.

“We have so much confidence and we know we can win every game and come back to win games when we are not in front.

“When you can win most of your home games, it’s a good situation for us in the league.

“It’s a result of hard work and good attitude and mentality from our team and players. I’m happy that we have such a good team and staff that work hard in the background.

“They’ve worked hard for a very long time and given it their all for a very long time.”

Things got off to a nervy start against the Seasiders as they fell behind to Harry Pritchard's early strike but Cauley Woodrow and Liam Lindsay goals delivered a vital three points.

“The tension was very high today; for the players and also for me,” the German added.

"I think, especially after the 1-0 for Blackpool, we played well. We created chances and deserved to win this game.

“I am very happy about the performance and proud my team can show this performance in a not-so-easy situation.”

With promotion a possibility in midweek if Portsmouth do not win their game in hand, Stendel is still focusing on Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers - who secured their League One status against Fleetwood.

“We can only influence our game and our result,” he continued. “Other teams played good for us. But we have one game left and we need a similar performance and win in Bristol. We want to show we can get automatic promotion.

“Today, we are happy about our game and in other stadiums. On Tuesday, we will be focused for Bristol (Rovers).

“We have the chance that we can decided the end of the season with a game in our hands. it’s the best situation for us. After 45 games we have worked so hard to be in this situation.”

Barnsley: Davies, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Woodrow, Bahre (Styles 90+3), J. Williams, Pinillos, Thiam (Hedges 88), Mowatt, Brown (Moore 45).

Subs: Walton, Fryers, Green, Jackson.

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Evans (Feeney 60), Heneghan, Spearing, Nottingham, Pritchard (Long 85), Thompson, Tilt, Gnanduillet, Kirby (Delfouneso 46), Bola.

Subs: Boney, Anderton, Ryan, Guy, Long.

Attendance: 14,703 (524 away)

Referee: John Busby