Barnsley: Reds begin life after Adam Davies by recruiting Austrian goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger.

Barnsley have begun life after Adam Davies by recruiting Austrian goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger.
Davies' departure from the Reds was confirmed on Tuesday when he joined Stoke, along side Liam Lindsay, but his potential replacement arrived less than 24 hours later.
The 26-year-old, who knows boss Daniel Stendel from their time together at Hannover, has penned an undisclosed permanent deal at Oakwell.
He will now battle it out with fellow summer recruit Brad Collins for the number one shirt.
Losing Davies, their skipper and established number one, was a blow for the Reds, especially as he kept a club-record number of clean sheets last season.
They offered him a new contract, but the 26-year-old was ready for a fresh challenge, and a hefty pay rise.
He was sad to leave Oakwell, though, and does so with happy memories.
He said: “I have loved every second of my time at Barnsley Football Club and I am sad to announce that it is coming to an end.
“This has not been an easy decision for me as I have enjoyed the best years of my career so far at Oakwell.
“Winning two promotions and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy is something I will never forget.
“People often ask me which was better, which team was better, what did I prefer, well the answer is that I loved all of it and it has been an honour to lift trophies in the name of the club and work with some unbelievable players along the way.”