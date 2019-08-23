Barnsley: Persistence will pay off insists Dale Tonge
Barnsley boss Dale Tonge says there is no need for any doom and gloom after a tricky start to the season.
The Reds have taken four points from their first five games back in the Championship, though the performance in the 2-0 defeat at Birmingham in midweek was cause for concern.
They are back on home soil on Saturday as they take on Luton, aiming to extend their unbeaten record at Oakwell to 30 games against a team who were in League One with them last season.
Tonge says there is no reason to panic, instead focusing on the positives.
“We understand that we’re going to have ups and downs this season, but we won’t change our style,” he said. “We know how we want to play and that it’ll work.”
“For us, it’s that the boys believe in it and carry it out as much as they can within the games.
“We’ve had a couple of results where it’s not gone our way, but the performance against Charlton was encouraging. There’s positives there and it’s up to us to keep the boys going and build up for the next couple of days against Luton.”
Meanwhile, midfielder George Miller has joined League Two strugglers Scunthorpe on loan.
The forward played a full part in the Reds' pre-season friendly but is not threatening Daniel Stendel's Championship side and has been allowed out to get game-time.
He could make his debut against Macclesfield on Saturday.