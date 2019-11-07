Barnsley: One win is all it takes believes Adam Murray
Barnsley caretaker boss Adam Murray believes his side just need one win to kick-start their campaign.
The Reds are on a 14-game winless run going back to the opening day of the season, but performances have improved under Murray and they have taken a point of top-six trio Swansea, West Brom and Bristol City.
But they need to get a victory on the board, and this weekend presents the perfect opportunity as they host Stoke in a clash between the bottom two clubs.
“I wouldn't say a win has got to come,” Murray said. “I want it to come more than anything, I want it for this group of players, they are crying out for a win, they are working that hard and putting that much into the cause.
“People say that in a situation like this a win would be a springboard, but seeing the group, seeing how much they have given the club, I really believe a win will push us on.”
Murray knows his side will have to defend set-pieces better if they are to get the better of Stoke, having continually been punished this season.
“Over the last three weeks we have spent an awful lot of time on our defending, an awful lot of time defending set-plays,” the caretaker added.
“It gets boring for footballers to do things like that, but at the level we are at it is the one per cents, we have to be at 100 per cent in those situations.”