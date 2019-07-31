Barnsley: 'No fear' Reds set no targets for Championship campaign
Dale Tonge says Barnsley do not have any set targets on their return to the Championship.
The Reds are back in the second tier after one season away and are optimistic of doing better than their disastrous 2017-18 campaign.
Staying up is an obvious aim, but beyond that first-team coach Tonge says they do not have a certain position that are hoping to achieve.
They will take it just one game at a time, starting with Saturday's curtain-raiser against Fulham.
“We are not looking at anything other than winning as many football matches as we can, that is us being honest,” he told the Star.
“The gaffer being as he is, he has that no fear attitude where he wants to go and win every game, it doesn't matter who we are playing against so obviously the first aim is Fulham.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We understand they are a big club but if we impose our game we are going to be a threat to most teams.
“That is our aim, we haven't really put a target on it.”
The Reds hope to have Kieffer Moore and Dani Pinillos fit, but Jacob Brown and Jordan Green will miss out, along with Kenny Dougall.
The Australian midfielder is on the comeback trail from a broken leg and is still some way from fitness.
“Kenny had a slight setback, he is still progressing,” Tonge added. “He is doing some outdoor work but a lot of indoor work, he is progressing slowly but surely.”