Barnsley: No fear for Reds as they head for Sheffield Wednesday
Barnsley coach Dale Tonge says his side will travel to Sheffield Wednesday without fear.
The Reds will follow up their opening-day win over Fulham with a visit to Hillsborough, where they aim to beat their South Yorkshire rivals for the first time in 11 attempts, going back a decade.
Confidence is high at Oakwell given the manner of their success over the Cottagers which came on the back of League One promotion last term.
“It's a no-fear attitude, we will go into the game with a lot of confidence,” he said.
“It's a difficult and opposite test to last week in terms of what we think Wednesday will bring.
“They have a have a wealth of experience, they know the league, they have some very good players, very good individuals.
“That is a test, professionalism, understanding the game, knowing how to play the game in a local derby, it is a great challenge for our players to see where they are at.”
The Reds go into the game having taken their summer signings to 12 with the deadline day captures of Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt.
The deals for the Leeds youngster Oduor and Austrian striker Schmidt were announced after the deadline passed, suggesting a busy day at Oakwell.
Tonge, though, insists it was a relatively trouble-free day.
He said: “Deadline day wasn't bad, the lead-up not so great. The club did quite a lot of the work early, although it finished quite late. It was quite good.”