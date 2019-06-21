Barnsley: New signing wants to inflict sleepless nights on Championship defenders
Barnsley recruit Luke Thomas wants to “cause defenders nightmares” as he looks to make a mark at his new club.
The 20-year-old midfielder agreed a four-year deal with the Reds last week, joining from Derby for an undisclosed fee, reported to be well over £1million.
Thomas, who joined the Rams from Cheltenham in January 2016, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Coventry and is looking forward to the step up.
“The fans can expect a very hard-working player, I do my defensive work as well as my attacking work,” he said.
“I like to get on the ball and cause defenders a nightmare. I like to create things for myself and for my team-mates.
“I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to play in the Championship.”
He played 44 times for the Sky Blues in League One last term, including both games against the Reds, and learned a lot from his time at the Ricoh Arena.
“Coventry and Barsnley played similar football, tried to play it out from the back and play it that way,” he added.
“Barnsley were very good at that, hopefully I can take what I learned at Coventry last season and bring it to Barnsley.
“I learned a lot last season, it was my first full season in men's football. I learned a lot, playing in front of big crowds. There is still stuff I need to learn.”