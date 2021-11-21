Asbaghi, who officially starts work at Oakwell today, watched from the stands as Marco Silva’s team swept aside the visitors with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring his 21st league goal of the season during a 4-1 win.

The result leaves Barnsley in 23rd place and four points adrift of safety ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Swansea City.

That will mark Asbaghi’s first match in charge, after being unveiled as Markus Schopp’s successor earlier this month.

Joseph Laumann, Interim Manager of Barnsley looks dejected: George Wood/Getty Images

“I will meet him tomorrow to see how he felt,” Laumann said following the final whistle. “Yesterday we spoke a bit and I told him about the game plan and what we planned to do against Fulham.

“I hope he is like a fresh new start for everybody. We need to start winning games.”

Barnsley made six changes for the trip to Craven Cottage. But they failed to have an effect as Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho put the hosts in control at half time. Neeskens Kabano also netted for second placed Fulham after the interval, with a consolation strike from Victor Adeboyejo sandwiched in between.