Barnsley: New manager must represent a fresh start after Fulham thrashing
Poya Asbaghi’s arrival must mark a fresh start for Barnsley, caretaker manager Joseph Laumann has admitted, after watching them sink even deeper into trouble following their thrashing by Fulham.
Asbaghi, who officially starts work at Oakwell today, watched from the stands as Marco Silva’s team swept aside the visitors with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring his 21st league goal of the season during a 4-1 win.
The result leaves Barnsley in 23rd place and four points adrift of safety ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Swansea City.
That will mark Asbaghi’s first match in charge, after being unveiled as Markus Schopp’s successor earlier this month.
“I will meet him tomorrow to see how he felt,” Laumann said following the final whistle. “Yesterday we spoke a bit and I told him about the game plan and what we planned to do against Fulham.
“I hope he is like a fresh new start for everybody. We need to start winning games.”
Barnsley made six changes for the trip to Craven Cottage. But they failed to have an effect as Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho put the hosts in control at half time. Neeskens Kabano also netted for second placed Fulham after the interval, with a consolation strike from Victor Adeboyejo sandwiched in between.
With Barnsley entering their meeting with City having lost nine of their last 10 games, Laumann said: “They (Fulham) are the best footballing team in the league. But we looked quite stable until the goal. The main thing was we needed to hurt them more when we had the ball.”